Three+illegal+cannabis+plantations+destroyed+and+two+suspects+arrested++in+Embilipitiya

The police have raided three cannabis cultivations located in about half acre of land area at Kirivilayaya in Embilipitiya.

Our correspondent stated that two suspects have been arrested during the raid that took place last afternoon (01).

The police have taken steps to destroy 2,500-3,000 cannabis plants that have been cultivated in this half an acre of land.

The police stated that the value of the destroyed cannabis is close to five million rupees.

The suspects are to be produced before the Embilipitiya Magistrate's Court.

The Embilipitiya police are conducting further investigations.