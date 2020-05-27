Health Ministry’s attention towards obtaining support of Ayurvedic Medics for quarantining efforts

Director General of Health Services Specialist Doctor Anil Jasinghe said that they hope to obtain the services of Ayurvedic Doctors for quarantine centres.

He expressed these views in response to a request made by the Government Ayurvedic Medical Officers Association to place quarantine centres under their care.

8 more persons who had contracted COVID-19 have left hospitals after receiving treatment taking the total number of those who have recovered to 162.

25 new cases were reported yesterday and the total stands at 690.