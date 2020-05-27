Steps taken to facilitate the travel of those stranded in the Western Province to their hometowns; Post Offices in areas where curfew continues won’t be open on Monday

Post Master General Ranjith Ariyarathna said that Post Offices in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam where curfew is in place will not be opened on the 4th.

Post Offices will be opened in other districts where curfew is lifted.

President’s Media Division said that while curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from next Monday.

In order to ensure return to normalcy in civilian life and to revive the economy including continuous provision of essential services in these districts, both public and private sector entities should resume their work from Monday the 11th of May.

Curfew in other districts of the island except in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will only be effective from 8.00 pm to 5.00am everyday till Wednesday, the 06th of May.

The curfew which will be imposed at 8.00pm on Wednesday, the 06th of May will continue till 5.00am on May 11th.

Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senarathna said that the programme to facilitate the return of those stranded in the Western Province needing to head to their hometowns commenced today.