සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Steps taken to facilitate the travel of those stranded in the Western Province to their hometowns; Post Offices in areas where curfew continues won’t be open on Monday

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:12

Steps+taken+to+facilitate+the+travel+of+those+stranded+in+the+Western+Province+to+their+hometowns%3B+Post+Offices+in+areas+where+curfew+continues+won%E2%80%99t+be+open+on+Monday

Post Master General Ranjith Ariyarathna said that Post Offices in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam where curfew is in place will not be opened on the 4th.

Post Offices will be opened in other districts where curfew is lifted.

President’s Media Division said that while curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from next Monday.

In order to ensure return to normalcy in civilian life and to revive the economy including continuous provision of essential services in these districts, both public and private sector entities should resume their work from Monday the 11th of May.

Curfew in other districts of the island except in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will only be effective from 8.00 pm to 5.00am everyday till Wednesday, the 06th of May.

The curfew which will be imposed at 8.00pm on Wednesday, the 06th of May will continue till 5.00am on May 11th.

Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senarathna said that the programme to facilitate the return of those stranded in the Western Province needing to head to their hometowns commenced today.

Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.