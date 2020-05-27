Arctic+ozone+hole+the+largest+ever+recorded+is+now+closed

The World Meteorological Organization has announced that the large ozone hole in the atmosphere above the Earth's North Pole has been completely covered.Since 2011, the Arctic ozone hole has been on record expansion.

Scientists monitoring the "unprecedented" hole at the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS) announced the closure last week

However, World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Claire Nulis told a press conference in Geneva yesterday that the ozone hole is now closed and it is normal.However, she said that the reduced human activity due to the covid-19 pandemic has not affected the ozone hole, but it has been driven by an unusually strong and long-lived polar vortex, and isn't related to air quality change.