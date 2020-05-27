Police+sergeant+in+Matara+suspended+for+violating+quarantine+laws

A police sergeant in Matara has been suspended for allegedly violating quarantine laws.

This was following an inquiry conducted out on the instructions of the Matara Senior DIG Rohan Silva and DIG Jagath Palihakkara.

Accordingly, the police sergeant's work has been suspended with effect from yesterday.

It is reported that he had brought a woman to Matara from Negombo, designated as a High-Risk Zone for coronavirus spread, and had housed her at a friend’s place in the Thalalla area in Kekanadurra, while maintaining close contact with her.

Accordingly, the sergeant and the woman have been sent in for quarantine.