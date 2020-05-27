Coronavirus+related+deaths+in+Philippines+have+increased+to+over+600+

Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines have increased to 603.

More than 156 people were diagnosed today while 24 deaths were also reported during the day.

The total number of coronavirus infected people reported in the Philippines increased to 8,928 while 1,124 have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, with the identification of 447 new coronavirus infections in Singapore today, the total number of infected people in the country has increased to 17,548.

Foreign media reports that most of the new cases reported in the country were migrant workers.

There are 3,413,169 cases of coronavirus infected people reported worldwide while 239,711 have died due to the virus.