44,000 arrested for curfew violations – 370 people stranded in Colombo sent to their homes

During the curfew period 44,000 people have been arrested for violating curfew regulations.

11,460 vehicles have also been taken into police custody during this same period.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that curfew is being continued throughout the island even during the weekend.

Meanwhile, 370 persons who were unable to return to their homes and was stranded in Colombo and highly populated areas due to curfew that was imposed from time to time, have been sent to their homes today.

This took place with the intervention of the police. Pregnant women, long-term patients and small children were among this group.

Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses were dispatched from the Vijaya Kumaratunga Stadium in Peliyagoda to the 23 districts that these people belonged.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division announced yesterday that while the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May.



