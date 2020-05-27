'Mulika Piriven' examination results released

Results can be obtained from the Examination Department website.
The Department of Examinations also announced that any inquiries should be made by contacting the following telephone numbers or the hotline 1911 on 0112 78 62 01/0112 78 72 21.
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:01
