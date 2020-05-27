සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The pandal makers that have fallen from the frying pan into the fire (Video)

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 0:34

The yearning eyes of the young and old are naturally fixated to the Vesak pandals displayed throughout the country during the Vesak season.

These pandals which attract people of all races and religions will not be on display for the second consecutive year.

This is the story of a group of people who have become sidelined with the interruption due to the Easter attack last year and the covid-19 this year. These two national tragedies have resulted in a Vesak lockdown, with pandals not displayed.

When the soothing moon of the Vesak month is dawned, young and old alike look forward to seeing the Vesak pandals being built in their area.

It takes months of hard work and toil to complete a pandal.

Just like last year's Vesak pandal, this year too, the pandals that have been designed has no meaning and purpose to the creator or the spectator.

Amidst the grief of a thousand designers, these amazing creations are not made solely for profit.

However, those who depend on this craft that has been traditionally carried down the generations, are faced with many economic problems as they have not been able to exhibit these traditional pandal creations for the second year in a row.

The Easter attacks and the Covid 19 pandemic have thrown the lives of thousands involved in the creation of pandals, from the frying pan to the fire.

Hiru news team inquired from the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs, Bandula Harischandra about the problem faced by pandal makers.

He said that information about the pandal's designers is now being gathered to find out if they can be provided a concession.

These talented creators of Pandals that bring the Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim and other communities together, can only come together for the next creation only if they are bailed out of their financial crisis.



