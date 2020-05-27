Fire in Hatton, 14 houses damaged (Photos)

Fourteen estate houses have been destroyed in a fire that erupted in the Hatton-Abosley estate.

According to our correspondent, the fire broke out at around 6.30 pm and eight houses have been completely destroyed while the other houses have been partially damaged.

It has been revealed that the fire which broke out in one house has spread to the other houses too.

No casualties have been reported and the cause of fire has not been revealed.

The spread of the fire has been controlled with the intervention of the plantation workers and the Hatton Dickoya Urban Council, fire brigade.

Our correspondent stated that the fire has damaged all the household goods of these houses. estate.