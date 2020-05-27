Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 705

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 705 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



13 out of the last 15 reported cases are Navy Personnel and those who had close contact with them.

The daily numbers of the PCR tests performed have been released and the updates have captured the PCR tests conducted for the last ten days along with the patients reported.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 705

Recovered and discharged - 172

Active cases - 526

New Cases for the day - 03

Observation in Hospitals - 179

Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 23,525

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka