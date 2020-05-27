Sunday 03 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,484,176 while 244,778 patients have died due to the virus infection.

Meanwhile, 1,121,524 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,117,874 active patients around the world including 50,858 reported to be in critical condition.

Masks will be compulsory on public transport in Spain from Monday as the country moves to gradually relax its tough lockdown. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government would distribute 6 million masks, mainly at transport locations, and give another 7 million to local authorities.

Lockdowns in other European countries are also being eased, though social distancing remains in force.

Meanwhile, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Covid 19 Press Briefing stated that the WHO will continue to support all countires technically and logistically.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,160,774

Spain 245,567

Italy 209,328

United Kingdom 182,260

France 168,396

Germany 164,967

Turkey 124,375

Russia 124,054

Global death count

Around the world 244,778 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 67,444 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 67,444

Italy 28,710

UK 28,131

Spain 25,100

France 24,760

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 03/05/2020.