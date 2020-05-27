MPs+who+represented+Parliament+before+2015+will+meet+tomorrow+with+the+Prime+Minister

Members of Parliament who represented Parliament before 2015 are due to participate in the discussion that is to be held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former MPs.



That was after considering a request made by them.



Meanwhile, several opposition parties have decided not to participate in the meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow while several other opposition groups have decided to participate.



Accordingly, the TNA and the UNP will participate in the discussion, while the Samagi Janabalavegaya and the JVP will not participate.