Maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish, removed - Gazette notification issued

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a new gazette notification removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish.



The Authority issued a gazette notification on March 17 stating a maximum retail price of Rs 65 per kg for Mysore Dhal and Rs 100 for 425 grams of canned fish.



However, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has taken steps to remove the maximum retail price of Mysore Dhal and canned fish through the new gazette notification issued on April 30.