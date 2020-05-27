The coronavirus pandemic is likely to last up to two years - could continue till 2022

The coronavirus pandemic could continue till 2022, according to a group of American researchers.

Researchers at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy of the University of Minnesota said the coronavirus epidemic could last anywhere from 18 months to 24 months.

They believe that the human population will gradually develop immunity against the virus during this period.

They have warned that the virus could be more challenging to control than influenza since it spreads quickly among people who don't appear ill. People might be at their most infectious stage before signs and symptoms appear, according to the study.

They also state that 60 to 70 percent of the world's population needs to be immune to prevent the spread of the covid 19 virus, which has a high transmission potential. Therefore, the virus is likely to keep spreading for as long as two years and will likely not stop spreading until 60 to 70 percent of the population is immune.

Researchers in Minnesota believe that the covid 19 virus will be difficult to control for up to two years without a successful vaccine.

The report comes at a time when governments around the world are relaxing social distancing restrictions meant to control the spread of the virus.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in USA, said earlier this week that a second wave of coronavirus is inevitable, since the virus is highly contagious and has spread across the world