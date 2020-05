The results of the 'Mulika Piriven' examination held in December last year have been released.Results can be obtained from the Examination Department website www.doenets.lk

The Department of Examinations also announced that any inquiries should be made by contacting the following telephone numbers or the hotline 1911 on 0112 78 62 01/0112 78 72 21.A total of 3,394 candidates sat for the exam under the new syllabus while 252 applied under the old syllabus.

The application process for the re-correction of the answer scripts of this examination will be informed in due course.