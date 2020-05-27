Contingency plans were drawn by the government while I was hospital - PM Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom's prime minister, revealed that the British government made contingency plans for his death while he was battling with COVID-19 in hospital last month.



He also revealed that he was given a large quantity of oxygen to sustain his life.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent over a week in London's Thames Hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit for three days.

The British prime minister said that he was constantly questioning himself about when he would get to leave.

Prime Miniser Boris Johnson's fiancé Carrie Symonds gave birth to a baby boy on April 29, and was named Wilfred Laurie Nicholas Johnson.

Significantly, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson used the names of his grandfather and two doctors who treated him for the coronavirus infection, in naming the baby, as a trubute to them.