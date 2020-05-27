Transport+will+be+based+on+Heath+and+Security+sector+advice+when+curfew+is+relaxed+

While there are plans to relax all island curfew guidelines from the 11th of May, the Ministry of Transport Services Management states that the public transport services will be implemented only with the advice and guidelines of the Health and Security sectors.

In a statement, the ministry said that it had issued a letter requesting guidance from the World Health Organization as well on the implementation of public transport.

The Subject Minister held discussions with the sectional heads of Health and Transport sectors regarding these areas and special attention has been drawn to these matters.