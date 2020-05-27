සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

An attempt by pro LTTE diaspora to insult the Maha Sangha has failed (Video)

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 17:53

An+attempt+by+pro+LTTE+diaspora+to+insult+the+Maha+Sangha+has+failed+%28Video%29

An attempt by pro LTTE diaspora to insult the Maha Sangha by fabricating the voice of the Mangalaramadhipathi Ampitiya, Sumnaratne Thero of Batticaloa has failed.

A video of a Tamil diaspora member trying to insult the Maha Sangha first appeared on social media, with a person dressed in a cloth or towel depicting as a Buddhist monk, playing a background voice and acting like a monk.

During the first 29 to 32 seconds of the video, it is evident that the person is playing a soundtrack and adding his voice into it.

This was circulated in the Tamil community abroad with wider publicity through the pro-LTTE media network.

However, it is evident that this fraudulent video was deliberately made to insult the Buddhists monks.

A few days after the first video was released, he has released another video apologizing to the community.

It has been reported to the Hiru news team that both these videos have already been submitted to the relevant authorities of the Government of Sri Lanka.

In the meantime, the attempt by the pro-LTTE diaspora to use black money to purchase media institutions in Sri Lanka and then to depict them as the national media, is also happening.

Many national organizations are also exposing this conspiracy.

The video below depicts a group of pro LTTE diaspora members who are attempting to insult the Maha Sangha and  the subsequent video containing the apology.



Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.