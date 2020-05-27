244+factories+in+the+Free+Trade+Zone+commence+operations

Minister of Industrial Exports & Investment Promotions Tourism & Aviation, Prasanna Ranatunga states that with the corona virus situation, it is compulsory to follow the instructions of the Health Sector to re-commence their factories in and around the Free Trade Zones



Accordingly the subject minister has instructed authorities to carry out regular investigations.



There are 244 factories in the Free Trade Zones that have commenced their operations.



Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that 62 more factories have commenced operations in the Katunayaka Free Trade Zone on Thursday.



In addition, 52 factories in the Biyagama Free Trade Zone have commenced operations.