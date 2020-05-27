Body of a student who was missing for five days, found in a forest in Elephant Pass

The body of a student, who had been missing for five days has been found in a forest in the Elephant Pass area this morning.
The student was from the Mulliyadi area in Palai, Kilinochchi
The parents had lodged a complaint with the Pallai Police on the 28th that the student had gone missing.
Police stated that the student had sat the GCE O / L examination last year.
