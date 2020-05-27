Four+persons+including+the+Chairman+of+the+Akuressa+Pradeshiya+Sabha+arrested+

Four persons including the Chairman of the Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha who were on their way from Akuressa to Sri Pada have been arrested at the Mauassakelle police post.



They had arrived in a lorry and when inspected by the police at the Moussakelle police post, it was revealed that none of them had curfew permits.



It has been reported that several bags have also been taken into custody.



The health authorities have banned visiting places of worship due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The police will not allow pilgrims or tourists to travel to Sri Pada, Hatton.