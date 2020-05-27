Raids+continue+in+Jaffna+in+search+of+illicit+liquor+production+

Due to the increase in the production of illicit liquor in the Jaffna district, several police teams have conducted search raids to curb the illegal liquor production.

Meanwhile, an illegal brewery was raided in Koppilawatte area in Koppai, Jaffna yesterday and the equipment was taken into custody by the police, while the suspects have evaded arrest by feeling.

With the prevailing curfew in Jaffna, police have taken steps to increase the raids since the illicit liquor production in Chavakachcheri, Kopai, Vadukkoddai and Atchuveli police areas have increased.