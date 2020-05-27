One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 707

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 707 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-03| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 707

Recovered and discharged - 184

Active cases - 516

New Cases for the day - 02

Observation in Hospitals - 176

Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 25,206

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 158

Kalutara 65

Gampaha 52

Puttalam 41

Kurunegala 23