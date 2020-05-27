සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus testing to be carried out on the deceased Mahara prison inmate

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 19:45

It has been decided to carry out a covid-19 test on the deceased prison inmate tomorrow prior to the post mortem examination.

A spokesperson for the Colombo north teaching hospital said that health officials have advised them to carry out covid-19 tests on those who have died suddenly.

A Mahara prison inmate died when 9 inmates attempted to escape at around 3.30am today by climbing onto the prison’s wall, whihc is estimated to be 20 feet high. 

The 27 year old resident of Kadwatha was sent to prison 12 days ago by the Mahara magistrate court in connection with a robbery.

Shots have been fired to the air by Prison Officers during the incident in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

A scuffle had also taken place between the inmates and the officials.

Prison superintendant Jagath Weerasinghe said that 2 prison officials who sustained injuries in the incident are receiving treatment at the Colombo north teaching hospital.

Superintendent of Prisons Jagath Weerasinghe further stated that the inmates who tried to escape from the prison are heavily addicted to drugs.

He further stated that the suspects had attempted to escape from prison due to the mental disturbances caused by the absence of drugs.

Our correspondent stated that the Wattala Magistrate Buddhika C. Ragala has visited the place of the incident for the investigation today and had gone to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital where the remains were placed and inspected the body.

