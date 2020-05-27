සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew details for the next week

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 19:51

Curfew will be lifted tomorrow at 5.00 am except Western Province and Puttalam
Currently island wide curfew is being enforced and the curfew will be lifted tomorrow Monday 4th of May at 5.00 am in all parts of the island except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts.

Daily curfew from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am
From tomorrow (4th May), the curfew in the other districts of the island except in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will only be effective from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Wednesday, the 06th of May.

All island curfew from 6th May 8.00 pm - 11th May 5.00am
The curfew which will be imposed at 8.00 pm on Wednesday, the 06th of May will continue until 5.00 am on May 11th.

Resumption of civilian life in Western Province and Puttalam from 11th May
The President’s Media Division stated in a press release that while the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May.

In order to ensure return to normalcy in civilian life and to revive the economy including continuous provision of essential services in these districts, both public and private sector entities should resume their work from Monday, 11th May.

 

