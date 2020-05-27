Isolated+areas+Akurana+and+Beruwala+re-opened

Army commander Lieutenant general Shavendra Silva said that steps were taken to reopen Akurana in Kandy which was isolated for 35 days, Pannila and Cheena kotuwa in Beruwala which were isolated for 19 days and Imammul Arus Mawatha of Maradana which was isolated for 32 days.

Furthermore mahakachchikodiya area in Vavuniya which was isolated from the 27th of last month was also re-opened today.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said in a statement that all those who had returned from leave and all those at the Welisara Navy Camp had been subjected to the PCR tests.

Sri Lanka recorded the highest PCR tests conducted for a day yesterday with a total of 1681 tests carried out.

The Director General of Health Services stated that 698 tests were performed by the Medical Research Institute in Colombo and according to the tests only one person was diagnosed as being infected with coronavirus.

He further stated that there is a decreasing trend in the reported number of new infections.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 4635 persons in 36 quarantine centers are still being quarantined.