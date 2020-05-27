සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 708

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 20:59

One+%2801%29+more+person+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+708

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 708 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-03| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 708
Recovered and discharged - 182
Active cases - 517
New Cases for the day - 03   

Observation in Hospitals - 176
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 25,206

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              158
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              52
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests conducted

03-May

03*

tbc

02-May

15*

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data being updated

Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.