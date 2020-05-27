Weather forecast 4 May - Thundershowers for six provinces in the evening

The National Meteorological Center states that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa,Southern, North-western and Uva provinces in the evening or night.Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces Puttalam, Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island issued by The National Meteorological Center;

Condition of Rain: A low pressure area has developed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal sea area and it is likely to develop further. Fishing and naval community are requested to be vigilant in this regards in the deep sea area. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.Winds: Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be South-easterly or Variable in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.State of Sea: The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.