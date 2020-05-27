Person+hacked+to+death+in+Jaffna

Kodikamam Police state that a person was hacked to death during a clash between two groups in Karambakatti area in Mirusuvil, Jaffna last night.



The victim was a 40 year old resident of the Karambakaththi area in Kodikamam, Mirusuvil.



The clash had occurred between two relatives and the victim who sustained cut injuries died on admission to the Jaffna hospital.



Kodikamam police are conducting further investigations.