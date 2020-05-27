Monday 04 May | Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,565,265 while 248,250 patients have died due to the virus infection.

Meanwhile, 1,153,995 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,163,020 active patients around the world including 50,041 reported to be in critical condition.



President Donald Trump said the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year. He also said he would urge the reopening of schools and universities in September, saying "I want them to go back." The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over 1.2 million cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count.

France, Italy and Spain have registered the lowest daily death tolls for weeks as they prepare to ease restrictions.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,188,122

Spain 247,122

Italy 210,717

United Kingdom 186,599

France 168,693

Germany 165,664

Russia 134,687

Turkey 126,045

Brazil 101,147

Global death count

Around the world 248,250 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 68,598 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 68,598

Italy 28,884

UK 28,446

Spain 25,264

France 24,895

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 04/05/2020.