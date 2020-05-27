සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Payment of pension tomorrow and the day after

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 8:06

The government has decided to pay the pension for all government pensioners tomorrow (Tuesday, 05 May) and the day after (Wednesday, 06 May).

The pension for the pensioners are normally paid on the 10th of every month and the government has decided to pay the pension for the month of May during tomorrow and the day after due to the Vesak Poya and weekend holidays.

In the same manner in which the April pension were disbursed, the pensioners will be permitted to visit their respective banks as guided by district secretaries and divisional secretariats organised through the grama niladari officers as well as the support of the tri-forces and the Sri Lanka Transport Board.


Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



