සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 9:51

There+is+no+suitable+environment+to+open+schools+-+Director+General+of+Health+Services+informs+the+Secretary+to+the+Ministry+of+Education

The Ministry of Health has sent guidelines in relation to commencing normal activities in the country from 11 May to each institution and individuals.

It is accordingly that the Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe has taken steps to send a series of guidelines to the Ministry of Education.

The Director General of Health Services has informed the Secretary to the Ministry of Education that there is no suitable environment to open schools when considering the risk of the pandemic and the situation that the country is facing at present.

Previously, schools were scheduled to reopen on 11 May.

Anyhow, the Director General of Health Services has pointed out that the decision regarding reopening of schools will be made subsequent to studying the nature of the spread of the pandemic and whether infrastructure facilities to maintain essential sanitary services are adequate or not.

Accordingly, in the statement issued it is stated that during the upcoming few weeks, all government and private school authorities have been instructed to carry out required work to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in school premises as well as to expand all sanitary facilities necessary to control it and relevant infrastructure facilities.

If a certain school had been used as a quarantine center, such a school has to be fumigated and kept completely closed for a period of 3 days.

In the guidelines issued to the Secretary of the Ministry of Education it is also said that the Ministry of Health hopes to hold a discussion with school children and their parents, prior to reopening of schools regarding problems that children will have to face and their requirements.

At the same time, authority has been granted to a provincial committee to make the final decision regarding reopening of schools at provincial level, based on national level recommendations.

The provincial committee comprises of Provincial Director of Health Services, Provincial Director of Education, Regional Director of Health Services, the District Secretary as well as recommended officials.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Education N. H. M. Chithrananda said in response to an inquiry made by us that the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services have been sent to the relevant Education Authorities.

The All Ceylon Fishing Federation has handed over to the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Douglas Devananda a series of proposals in order to obtain expedited solutions for the problems faced by the Fishing Industry as well as fishermen due to Coronavirua pandemic. 

Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.