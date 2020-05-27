11 of the 13 coronavirus patients identified yesterday were from the Welisara Navy Camp (Video)

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 11 of the 13 coronavirus patients identified yesterday were from the Welisara Navy Camp.
He added that the other two were people those who had close contacts with the Navy personnel.
The Army Commander made this statement while participating in the 'Paththare Visthare' program telecast on Hiru TV this morning.
