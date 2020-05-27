Trump+strongly+believes+in+a+vaccine+against+the+Coronavirus

American President Donald Trump has said that a vaccine could be found prior to the end of this year for the Coronavirus.

During a programme held with Fox News in Washington, the President said that he strongly believes that this will be a possibility.

Trump had also made a request that schools and universities be reopened in September.

During the past 24 hour period in America, which has been the worst affected country, 26,668 newly infected persons and 1,128 deaths due to the Coronavirus were reported.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in America has increased to 1,187,442 and the total number of deaths reported is 68,572.

Meanwhile, the highest tower in the world Berg Calipha in Dubai is due to be lit up in conjunction with a programme to provide food and assistance to low-income earning families.

Foreign reports said that, based on donations from people, it has been planned to light up the 1.2 million LED bulbs fixed on the tower.

It has been planned to complete 10 million meals using these donations, for low-income earning families who are affected by the Coronavirus.

With the identification of 10,633 newly infected Coronavirus patients in Russia, this has become the highest number of patients reported in a day, so far.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons up to now in Russia is 134,687.

Anyhow, foreign reports pointed out that the number of deaths and newly infected patients reported from other countries show a drop.

The number of deaths worldwide due to the Coronavirus is 248,105 and the total number of infected persons has increased to 3,562,691, foreign reports said.