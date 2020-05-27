සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Trump strongly believes in a vaccine against the Coronavirus

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 10:50

Trump+strongly+believes+in+a+vaccine+against+the+Coronavirus

American President Donald Trump has said that a vaccine could be found prior to the end of this year for the Coronavirus.

During a programme held with Fox News in Washington, the President said that he strongly believes that this will be a possibility.

Trump had also made a request that schools and universities be reopened in September.

During the past 24 hour period in America, which has been the worst affected country, 26,668 newly infected persons and 1,128 deaths due to the Coronavirus were reported.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in America has increased to 1,187,442 and the total number of deaths reported is 68,572.

Meanwhile, the highest tower in the world Berg Calipha in Dubai is due to be lit up in conjunction with a programme to provide food and assistance to low-income earning families.

Foreign reports said that, based on donations from people, it has been planned to light up the 1.2 million LED bulbs fixed on the tower.

It has been planned to complete 10 million meals using these donations, for low-income earning families who are affected by the Coronavirus.

With the identification of 10,633 newly infected Coronavirus patients in Russia, this has become the highest number of patients reported in a day, so far.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons up to now in Russia is 134,687.

Anyhow, foreign reports pointed out that the number of deaths and newly infected patients reported from other countries show a drop.

The number of deaths worldwide due to the Coronavirus is 248,105 and the total number of infected persons has increased to 3,562,691, foreign reports said. 

Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.