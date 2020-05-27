Discussion between the Prime Minister and former Parliamentarians, today

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has summoned all 225 member of the previous parliament for a discussion on the prevailing situation in the country to Temple Trees this morning.

However, the United National Party, Samagi Jana Balavegaya and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna have already informed the Prime Minister that they will not be participating in this discussion.

However, the Tamil National Alliance has said that they will be participating in the discussion today.

Leader of TELO Selvam Addaikkalanadan, leader of the Thamil Arasu Party Mavai Senathirajah as well as leader of PLOTE Dharmalingam Siddharthan who are members of TNA confirmed that they will be participating.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, former Member of Parliament, Udaya Gammanpila said that there is no problem regarding the legality of the period when nominations were accepted for the General Election and therefore, the election can be held as scheduled.

He made this comment at a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday.