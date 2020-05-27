A stock of spoilt fish being taken to be given to disabled war heroes found in Kamburupitiya (video)

Public Health Inspectors of the Medical Office of Health in Kamburupitiya succeeded in discovering recently a stock of fish of more than 200 kilograms, unfit for human consumption.

It is reported that this stock of fish was being taken to be given for the consumption of disabled soldiers at the Kamburupitiya Ranaviru Abhimansala.

When the truck in which this fish was being transported was halted and inspected on a tip-off received, our Correspondent said this stock of spoilt fish was discovered.

This stock of fish valued at about forty five thousand rupees which was unfit for human consumption was destroyed under the supervision of the Public Health Inspectors with the assistance of the Kamburupitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

The persons who were transporting this fish were severely warned and released.