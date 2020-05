During the 24 hour period ending at 6.00 am today, 1,169 persons who violated the curfew have been taken into custody.

The Police Media Division said that during the same period, 314 vehicles were taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, the total number of persons arrested for violating the curfew is now 46,284.

The Police Media Division also said that the total number of vehicles apprehended by the Police up to now is 12,013.