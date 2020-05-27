සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Discussion between the Prime Minister and former Parliamentarians concludes

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 15:23

Discussion+between+the+Prime+Minister+and+former+Parliamentarians+concludes

The discussion between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Parliamentarians has been concluded.

The Prime Minister’s Media Division said that the discussion which commenced at about 10.15 am at Temple Trees ended at about 12.45 pm.

Attention had been focused regarding the present situation in the country and the Prime Minister’s Media Division said that good responses were received from former Members of Parliament and others on the procedures the government is carrying out in connection with controlling the Coronavirus etc.

The Prime Minister’s Media Division also said that a special explanation was given by the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance regarding financial assistance received on behalf of the control of the Coronavirus. 

Funeral of late Minister Thondaman on 31 May
Funeral of late Minister Thondaman on 31 May
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:32

Senior Vice President of the Ceylon Workers Congress S. Sathyavel has said that the funeral of the leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress and Minister of... Read More

Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.