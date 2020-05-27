Discussion+between+the+Prime+Minister+and+former+Parliamentarians+concludes

The discussion between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Parliamentarians has been concluded.

The Prime Minister’s Media Division said that the discussion which commenced at about 10.15 am at Temple Trees ended at about 12.45 pm.

Attention had been focused regarding the present situation in the country and the Prime Minister’s Media Division said that good responses were received from former Members of Parliament and others on the procedures the government is carrying out in connection with controlling the Coronavirus etc.

The Prime Minister’s Media Division also said that a special explanation was given by the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance regarding financial assistance received on behalf of the control of the Coronavirus.