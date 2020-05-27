Results+of+the+Dharmacharya+Examination+released+

The results of the Buddhist Dharmacharya Examination held in November last year, have been released.

A statement issued by the Department of Examinations state that arrangements were made yesterday to release the relevant examination results to the website.

The Department of Examinations stated that 47,722 candidates had applied for the examination held last year and 23,647 had sat for the examination, the said.

Results can be obtained by accessing the website results.exams.gov.lk and entering the Examination Number correctly.

In addition, lists of results are due to be issued to the Chief Monks who were involved in teaching and chief teachers at all Dhamma Schools in the upcoming few days.