Spraying disinfectant on people or environment cannot be approved - Health Promotion Bureau

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 17:46

The Health Promotion Bureau states that spraying disinfectant liquids through a disinfection chamber or in any other way on to people and the environment cannot be approved.

According to a statement issued by the Microbiological Scientists Association and the Environmental and professional health and food safety division of the Ministry of Health, what should be done to prevent the spread of this virus is to disinfect surfaces used often by people. This was mentioned in the Facebook page of the Bureau as well.

Following is the post that appeared on the Facebook page:

“During this time when many things are being introduced to society regarding personal hygiene, we should be responsible not to go beyond limits and carry out things that are harmful to people as well as the environment.

Overly disinfecting the entire environment is not required during this instance and releasing large quantities of chemicals to the natural environment, rather than the usefulness received in preventing the disease, the damage and harm that is being caused to the environment, humans and animals living in the vicinity is massive.

Spraying disinfectant liquids through a disinfection chamber or in any other way on to people and the environment cannot be condoned at any time. This does not ensure that germs within the body are removed or that a disease will be cured and this could cause harm to the lungs of a person and thereby aggravate the disease, health sectors have said.

According to the statement issued by the Microbiological Scientists Association and the Environmental and professional health and food safety division of the Ministry of Health, what should be done to prevent the spread of this disease is to clean and disinfect surfaces which people use most. This does not take place by spraying in large quantities disinfectant liquids and it has been informed that these surfaces have to be wiped over using the liquids.

What is most important to protect oneself against the disease is to keep hands clean, prevent oneself from touching the nose, eyes or mouth frequently and if suffering from symptoms such as a cold and fever remain inside the house and obtain required advice from health sectors and to maintain social distancing.”

