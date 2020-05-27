No+Covid-19+patients+reported+till+4.30+pm+today

Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that up to 4.30 this evening, no new Coronavirus infected patients have been reported.
Meanwhile, he further said that yesterday 1,636 PCR tests were done yesterday (03).
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 18:18
