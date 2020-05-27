Prime+Minister+says+that+foreign+financial+assistance+has+not+been+received+for+the+Coronavirus

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that no financial assistance has been received by this country, as help for the Coronavirus.

This was mentioned during the discussion held at Temple Trees with former parliamentarians.

Addressing the same meeting, Finance Ministry Secretary, SR Attygalle said although World Bank has signed an agreement to provide an aid of 127 million US dollars, the government has not received such money as yet.

The Finance Ministry Secretary further said that the World Bank aid will be used to meet the Health Ministry expenditure, it has already spent on the coronavirus threat.

He said in addition, the Health Ministry has received some other aid in the form of goods and equipment.

Meanwhile Samagi Jana Balavegaya which was formed under the leadership of Sajith Premadasa after the parliament was dissolved, JVP and UNP did not participate in the meeting.

However, former president Maithripala Sirisena, a former speaker W.J.M Lokubandara, several former MPs and the representatives of the Coronavirus Prevention Task Force were present.

However, former speaker Karu Jayasuriya was absent at the meeting.

The meeting began with speeches made by Health Services Director-General Dr. Anil Jasinghe and Intelligence Unit officials with regard to the current situation of COVID-19 and its future consequences.

TNA leader R. Sampanthan handed over a proposal to the PM during the meeting. The TNA leader requested the PM to make arrangements for the people of the North and East to return to their villages as they are stranded in Colombo following the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, a discussion between the Prime Minister and the TNA began this afternoon at the official residence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Wijerama Mawatha.