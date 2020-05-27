A global conference to pledge US$ 8 billion held today

World leaders and organisations pledged US$8 billion to research, manufacture and distribute a possible vaccine and treatments for COVID-19, but the United States refused to contribute to the global effort according to foreign media reports.
The event was co-hosted by the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Saudi Arabia and the European Commission.
The UK government will host the online donor summit, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations third donor pledging conference on 4 June 2020 to mobilise at least US$ 7.4 billion in additional resources to protect the next generation with vaccines, reduce disease inequality and create a healthier, safer and more prosperous world.