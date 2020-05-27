How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division

The President’s Media Division has issued a special statement regarding the resumption of civilian life while the curfew is in force.

Quoted;

How can civilian life resume while there is curfew?

Further Explanation by the President’s Media Division



01. In what districts will the curfew be imposed and at what times?

Curfew will be effective in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam until further notice



In other districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts, curfew will be in force from 8.00 pm in the night to 5.00 am in the morning, daily from today (Monday, 04 May) to Wednesday 06 May.

The curfew which will be imposed at 8.00 pm on Wednesday, 06 May, will continue until 5.00 am on May 11th.





02. When will the resumption of civilian life and office work begin from?

While the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May

The program was initially scheduled to begin today, but was postponed to May 11 since there are four holidays this week.

03. How will the key activities for the resumption of civilian life take effect?

The public and private sector entities in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts should resume their work from Monday, 11th May.





Heads of each institute have already been instructed to work out a plan based on their requirements.



Head of each entity should ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services and other health authorities to control the spread of COVID – 19 virus while carrying out their operations.





The private sector entities are requested to open for work at 10.00am daily.





The responsibility to decide who should come to office work and their number lies with head of each state and private sector organization including Departments, Corporations and Boards.





Buses belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board and railway carriages can only transport employees of both public and private sectors who are reporting for work.



04. For what purposes do you have permission to leave home while curfew is in place?

Civilians except those who are essentially required to report to work are requested to remain in their homes, as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



People are allowed to leave their homes only to purchase essential items such as food and medicines.



05. What are the areas, that the permission to leave the home based on the last digit of the NIC applicable to? Since when will this be applicable?

It is applicable only to the areas where curfew is in force.





It is applicable starting Monday, May 11th.





It does not apply when curfew is relaxed.





The Government expects the public will refrain from gathering unnecessarily by following above guidelines even when the curfew is lifted.

Revival of the economy and the resumption of civilian life will take place while curfew regulations are effective and controlling unnecessary congregation of people as a measure to prevent the spread of the disease is a prime objective of this mechanism.

Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the above matter remain unchanged.