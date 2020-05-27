Pay salaries for full-time employees in April - Commissioner of Labour

Commissioner General of Labour R.P.A. Wimalaweera stated that the employer should take action to pay the salaries of the employees who were in full-time service last April.

However, employees of a private factory in Wathugahamulla area in Dummalasuriya, Chilaw staged a protest this morning citing the non-payment of salaries last month and also stating that the administration has taken steps to cut salaries by 50% this month.

They participated in the protest by keeping a distance of one meter and abiding by the social distancing rules.

The OIC of the Dummalasuriya Police Station requested them to go home after talking to the management of the factory, but the protesters did not move.

Commissioner General of Labour R.P.A. Wimalaweera stated that if the full time in April had not been paid their salaries, to make a complaint to the labour department.

He also stated that a proposal will be submitted to the Labour Minister regarding the payment of salaries for workers who are staying at home without reporting their work due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the deadline to submit information on private sector institutions affected by the Coronavirus pandemic has been extended until the 15th of this month.

The previous deadline was yesterday.