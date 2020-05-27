The National Vesak Week commenced today.



The Ministry of Buddha Sasana stated that the National Vesak Week has been declared from today till the 8th of this month.



The Buddhist world have to celebrate this year's Vesak festival when the amidst grave health challenges in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Administration has issued a circular stating that meat trade will be banned on the 6, 7, and 8th of this month.