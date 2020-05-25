සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus deaths exceed 250,000 worldwide

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 10:11

The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 or Coronavirus worldwide exceeded 250,000 yesterday.

The number of persons infected at present has reached almost 1,193,000. The most number of deaths which is 69,700 is reported from the United States of America.

29,000 deaths from Italy, 28,000 from Britain and 25,000 from France have been reported as of now.

Meanwhile, world leaders agreed yesterday to collect a sum of US Dollars 8 billion to produce a vaccine for the Coronavirus.

It was of significance that America did not join in this global effort for research into a vaccine for the Coronavirus, producing it and distributing it among the world in a fair manner.

Anyhow, countries of the European Union, Britain, Japan, Saudi Arabia as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation together with famous singer Madonna also joined in to contribute to this endeavour financially.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization issued a warning regarding traditional drugs regarding which clinical testing had not been carried out, which are being used against the Coronavirus.

In a statement issued the WHO’s African sub-Sahara Zonal office said that it is essential to confirm how effective and safe these traditional as well as natural methods of treatment are by strict clinical testing.

The WHO issued this statement, with the promotion of a traditional medicinal plant by the President of Madagascar which can be used for the treatment of the Coronavirus.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



