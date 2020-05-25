Repatriation+of+Indians+stranded+in+foreign+countries+to+begin+on+7

India said that the process of repatriating Indians stranded in foreign countries as a result of the Covid-19 or Coronavirus pandemic, will begin on 7.

Aircraft as well as ships will be used for this purpose which will be carried out in several stages and the Indian government said they expect payment for that as well.

Facilities will be put in place to bring back to India, only persons not infected with the Coronavirus and those who do not show symptoms of the disease. Also, once they arrive they will be subject to a medical examination and quarantined of 14 days.

In a statement issued by the Indian Government it is said that they should comply with regulations advised by Health and Civil Aviation Service divisions.