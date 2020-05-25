46 civilians quarantined at Welisara hospital, released

46 civilians quarantined at Ward No. 11 and 12 of the Welisara hospital, under the supervision of the Sri Lanka Air Force have been released today according to the Sri Lanka Air Force
Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 9:55
